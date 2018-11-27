Turnover in Azerbaijani securities market grows

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Taleh Mursagulov - Trend:

Total turnover of the stock deals on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to over 18.657 billion manats in January-September 2018, which is two times more than in the same period of 2017, BSE said on Nov. 27.

In January-September 2018, the volume of government securities market was 9.64 billion manats (a 3.2-times increase over the year), corporate securities market turnover was 1.064 billion manats (a 21.13 percent decrease), and the derivatives market volume was 6.573 billion manats (a growth by 1.8 times).