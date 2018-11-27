Turnover in Azerbaijani securities market grows

27 November 2018 19:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Taleh Mursagulov - Trend:

Total turnover of the stock deals on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to over 18.657 billion manats in January-September 2018, which is two times more than in the same period of 2017, BSE said on Nov. 27.

In January-September 2018, the volume of government securities market was 9.64 billion manats (a 3.2-times increase over the year), corporate securities market turnover was 1.064 billion manats (a 21.13 percent decrease), and the derivatives market volume was 6.573 billion manats (a growth by 1.8 times).

Market segments

January-September 2018

January-September 2017

Volume of transactions, AZN

Number of deals

Volume of transactions, AZN

Number of deals

I. State Securities Market

9,641.8

1,271

3,019

646

State bonds of finance ministry

808.3

448

506.4

306

Initial placement

649

229

472.66

251

Secondary market

159.3

219

33.713

55

Notes (Central Bank)

8,833.5

823

2,513

340

Initial placement

8,821.1

817

2,513

340

Secondary market

12.4

6

-

-

II. Market of shares

833

1,795

1,104

1,472

Initial placement

565.3

80

1,013

45

Secondary market

267.7

1,715

91.697

1,427

III. Corporate bonds

1,064

767

1,349

719

Initial placement (in manats)

160.7

42

202.85

48

Initial placement (foreign currency)

468.4

9

109.4

28

Secondary placement (in manats)

293

59

752.721

37

Secondary placement (foreign currency)

141.9

657

283.780

606

IV. REPO transactions

545.6

298

11.577

17

REPO transactions of the Central Bank

180.1

19

-

-

Other REPO transactions

365.5

279

11.577

17

V. Derivatives market

6,573.4

77,168

3,693

57,689

- currency

4,614

53,660

3,386

51,982

- goods

1,959.4

23,508

307.419

5,707

Total

18,657.7

81,299

9,177

60,543

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 27)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @TalehMursagulov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 300M manats
Finance 5 November 10:34
Daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 2M manats
Economic News 30 October 10:05
Uzbekistan's securities, corporate bonds market volume revealed (Exclusive)
Economic News 29 October 12:06
Central Bank of Azerbaijan selling notes worth 200M manats
Economic News 22 October 18:37
Turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeded 300 million manats
Economic News 22 October 14:45
Two Azerbaijani companies admitted for BSE listing
Economic News 13 October 11:45
Latest
NIGC says 55 bln cubic meters of gas sent to power plants
Oil&Gas 20:37
Iran reveals oil & gas well drilling data
Oil&Gas 20:31
Azerbaijan eyes to implement 2 new projects in women’s entrepreneurship
Economic News 20:22
Armenia’s attempted provocation suppressed in UNESCO Interparliamentary Committee (PHOTO)
Politics 20:11
Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed S. Korean envoy (PHOTO)
Politics 20:04
Azerbaijani peacekeepers to participate in int'l mission in South Sudan
Politics 19:56
Azerbaijan, Australia mulling new projects
Economic News 19:48
Azerbaijani e-signature certification center eliminating flaws detected by audit
ICT 19:41
$1B allocated for oil reservoirs in Iran’s Gachsaran
Oil&Gas 19:34