Turnover in Azerbaijani securities market grows

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27
By Taleh Mursagulov - Trend:
Total turnover of the stock deals on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to over 18.657 billion manats in January-September 2018, which is two times more than in the same period of 2017, BSE said on Nov. 27.
In January-September 2018, the volume of government securities market was 9.64 billion manats (a 3.2-times increase over the year), corporate securities market turnover was 1.064 billion manats (a 21.13 percent decrease), and the derivatives market volume was 6.573 billion manats (a growth by 1.8 times).
|Market segments
|
January-September 2018
|
January-September 2017
|
Volume of transactions, AZN
|
Number of deals
|
Volume of transactions, AZN
|
Number of deals
|
I. State Securities Market
|
9,641.8
|
1,271
|
3,019
|
646
|
State bonds of finance ministry
|
808.3
|
448
|
506.4
|
306
|
Initial placement
|
649
|
229
|
472.66
|
251
|
Secondary market
|
159.3
|
219
|
33.713
|
55
|
Notes (Central Bank)
|
8,833.5
|
823
|
2,513
|
340
|
Initial placement
|
8,821.1
|
817
|
2,513
|
340
|
Secondary market
|
12.4
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
II. Market of shares
|
833
|
1,795
|
1,104
|
1,472
|
Initial placement
|
565.3
|
80
|
1,013
|
45
|
Secondary market
|
267.7
|
1,715
|
91.697
|
1,427
|
III. Corporate bonds
|
1,064
|
767
|
1,349
|
719
|
Initial placement (in manats)
|
160.7
|
42
|
202.85
|
48
|
Initial placement (foreign currency)
|
468.4
|
9
|
109.4
|
28
|
Secondary placement (in manats)
|
293
|
59
|
752.721
|
37
|
Secondary placement (foreign currency)
|
141.9
|
657
|
283.780
|
606
|
IV. REPO transactions
|
545.6
|
298
|
11.577
|
17
|
REPO transactions of the Central Bank
|
180.1
|
19
|
-
|
-
|
Other REPO transactions
|
365.5
|
279
|
11.577
|
17
|
V. Derivatives market
|
6,573.4
|
77,168
|
3,693
|
57,689
|
- currency
|
4,614
|
53,660
|
3,386
|
51,982
|
- goods
|
1,959.4
|
23,508
|
307.419
|
5,707
|
Total
|
18,657.7
|
81,299
|
9,177
|
60,543
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 27)
---
