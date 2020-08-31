Iranian currency rates for August 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 30 currencies have increased and 4 have decreased compared to August 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,037 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 31 Iranian rial on August 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,084 55,475 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,471 46,252 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,874 4,817 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,782 4,730 1 Danish krone DKK 6,724 6,677 1 Indian rupee INR 575 566 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,453 137,263 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,094 24,932 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,805 39,635 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,124 31,947 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,308 27,835 1 South African rand ZAR 2,537 2,490 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,719 5,703 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 557 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,524 3,523 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,955 30,397 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,935 30,756 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,542 49,532 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,255 2,261 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,721 35,168 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,693 30,696 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,133 6,100 100 Thai baths THB 135,256 134,304 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,082 10,070 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,529 35,416 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,037 49,696 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,995 10,003 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,673 13,584 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,883 2,860 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,773 15,788 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,842 86,336 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,075 4,074 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 271,016 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,973 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 251,064 rials, and the price of $1 is 196,091 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 229,000-232,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials.