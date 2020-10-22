Iranian currency rates for October 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to October 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,739 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 22 Iranian rial on October 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,140 54,502 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,321 46,350 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,799 4,816 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,540 4,546 1 Danish krone DKK 6,684 6,684 1 Indian rupee INR 570 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,477 137,423 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,895 25,953 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,106 39,881 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,887 32,069 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,923 27,753 1 South African rand ZAR 2,562 2,557 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,375 5,342 1 Russian ruble RUB 546 544 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,524 3,522 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,775 29,728 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,960 30,983 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,558 49,603 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,280 2,276 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 33 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,425 35,591 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,794 30,768 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,300 6,311 100 Thai baths THB 134,144 134,439 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,124 10,133 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,001 37,079 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,739 49,751 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,790 9,815 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,007 13,024 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,861 2,871 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,499 16,469 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,430 86,446 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,071 4,070 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 327,749 rials, and the price of $1 is 275,411 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 319,209 rials, and the price of $1 is 260,091 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 276,000-279,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 328,000-331,000 rials.