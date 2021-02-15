Iranian currency rates for February 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 32 currencies have increased and 3 have decreased compared to February 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,965 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 15 Iranian rial on February 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,380 58,181 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,141 47,104 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,069 5,059 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,986 4,968 1 Danish krone DKK 6,854 6,845 1 Indian rupee INR 580 579 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,866 138,788 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,477 26,435 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,969 40,022 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,230 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,158 33,089 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,414 30,326 1 South African rand ZAR 2,896 2,887 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,976 5,969 1 Russian ruble RUB 571 571 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,873 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,696 32,587 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,760 31,699 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,614 49,589 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,166 2,162 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,023 35,992 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,413 9,413 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,504 6,505 100 Thai baths THB 140,719 140,463 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,404 10,390 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,107 38,045 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,965 50,903 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,038 10,023 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,754 12,747 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,021 3,004 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,247 16,217 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,628 87,436 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,689 3,716 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 301,489 rial rials, and the price of $1 is 255,216 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 287,956 rials, and the price of $1 is 250,670 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 251,000-254,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 300,000-303,000 rials.