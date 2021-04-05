Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank plans to increase corporate loan portfolio volume soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5

Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank plans to maintain the growth rate of the loan portfolio at a stable average market level in accordance with its development strategy for 2021-2023, Taleh Kazimov, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of PASHA Bank said.

Kazimov made the remark at the press conference dedicated to the bank's activity last year and the strategic period of 2018-2020, Trend on April 5.

“The loan portfolio of the bank has greatly grown following the past years,” the chief executive officer added.

“During the strategic period of 2021-2023, PASHA Bank will also focus on the quality and performance of the loan portfolio,” Kazimov said.

"The bank plans to increase the volume of the corporate loan portfolio up to three billion manat ($1.8 billion) while for small and medium-sized businesses - up to 350 million manat ($205 million)," Kazimov said.

“The bank also intends to maintain the ratio of income to the capital at the level of 30 percent while the ratio of expenses to the capital - within 34 percent and below,” the chief executive officer said.

PASHA Bank successfully implemented its strategy for 2018-2020 while its market share in terms of assets in the banking sector increased from 13 percent to 17 percent.

