Iran sees increase in foreign exchange supply

Finance 2 March 2022 11:08 (UTC+04:00)
Iran sees increase in foreign exchange supply
Eni Turkmenistan LTD announces tender on chemicals purchase
Eni Turkmenistan LTD announces tender on chemicals purchase
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit announces tender for chemical products purchase
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit announces tender for chemical products purchase
Kazakhstan’s Aktau Int’l Sea Trade Port opens tender to buy liquefied gas
Kazakhstan’s Aktau Int’l Sea Trade Port opens tender to buy liquefied gas
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
UN-Azerbaijan: Celebrating 30 years of partnership Politics 11:22
Iran sees increase in foreign exchange supply Finance 11:08
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria could export gas to Ukraine Oil&Gas 11:06
President of Turkmenistan talks need to improve Constitution Turkmenistan 11:02
This project of Baku Steel Company opened up broad opportunities for economic development (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 11:00
SOCAR Energy Ukraine talks on fuel supplies to filling stations Oil&Gas 10:59
Georgian company eyes replacing Russian wheat imports Georgia 10:58
Another group of Azerbaijanis arriving in Moldova from Ukraine to be evacuated on March 2 – ambassador Politics 10:55
Iranian currency rates for March 2 Finance 10:54
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:54
COVID-19 Stat: 94 more Kyrgyzstanis cured in last 24 hrs Kyrgyzstan 10:51
USAID builds COVID-19 genomic sequencing capability in Tajikistan Tajikistan 10:49
Azerbaijan always taken position that makes significant contribution to ensuring peace and security at global level - deputy director of Trend News Agency (PHOTO) Politics 10:46
Eni Turkmenistan LTD announces tender on chemicals purchase Tenders 10:44
President Ilham Aliyev received in video format Energy Minister of Romania Politics 10:38
S.Korea's Hyundai Motor plans to invest $79.2 bln through 2030 Other News 10:35
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan garrison troops hold special tactical exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:31
Strict COVID-19 rules impact Iran, Vietnam trade - TPO Business 10:31
Owner of SOCAR Turkey LNG reveals net income Oil&Gas 10:28
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 2 Finance 10:07
Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office issues petition due to mass graves in Khojavand district Politics 10:07
Turkmen enterprise learns to obtain silicon carbide from local materials Business 10:06
Uzbekistan increases motor gasoline production Uzbekistan 09:57
CityNet presents a new affordable tariff Other News 09:45
Iran faces saturated livestock market - Livestock Council Business 09:42
Azerbaijan reveals plans for European gas supply ramp up Oil&Gas 09:38
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions off gov't bonds Finance 09:37
Iran's foreign exchange reserve is favorable– CBI Finance 09:33
Nordstrom shares jump after retailer projects strong full-year results US 09:28
Relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia achieve level of strategic partnership - ambassador Politics 09:11
Executive director details 2022 action plan for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 09:05
Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4 bln in assets, Sakhalin LNG project in doubt World 08:34
Air India flight carrying 182 Indian nationals from Ukraine lands in Mumbai World 08:14
Powers of Kazakh MP Dariga Nazarbayeva terminated ahead of schedule Kazakhstan 08:11
Kazakhstan adds 260 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:49
Boeing suspends parts, maintenance and support for Russian airlines Russia 07:38
Indian PM meets President, briefs him on Ukraine crisis, govt response World 07:03
US closes airspace to Russian airlines US 06:33
Russian Foreign Ministry publishes info on Ukrainian events, Donbass tragedy Russia 05:39
Ukraine authorities announced termination of railway communication with the south of country (PHOTO) World 05:04
India calls for immediate cessation of violence in Ukraine World 04:39
Ford suspends its operations in Russia Russia 03:54
EU refuses to send fighter jets to Ukraine World 03:26
At the request of Parliamentary Committee on Foreign affairs, Shringla briefs on Ukraine, Operation Ganga World 02:49
Another 2,604 people, including citizens of Azerbaijan, left Ukraine - Turkish FM Turkey 02:11
Apple stops selling its goods through Russian online store Russia 01:26
Russia and the West should establish mutually beneficial relations - Turkish president's spokesperson Turkey 00:57
Putin banned export of foreign cash in amount of more than $10,000 from Russia Russia 00:28
Ukraine would demand legally binding security guarantees if NATO shut the door on Ukraine's membership prospects - Zelensky World 1 March 23:57
IEA members to release 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves Oil&Gas 1 March 23:25
India opens new route through Moldova to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine: MEA World 1 March 22:38
Train from Kyiv planned for Azerbaijani citizens - embassy Society 1 March 21:57
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made Instagram post on occasion of Fire Tuesday (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 1 March 21:15
Ukraine receives candidate country status for joining EU Europe 1 March 20:56
Serbian companies have high potential to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - minister Politics 1 March 20:51
If Moscow delivers ultimatums, Ukraine to refuse conducting negotiations with Russia - Ukraine FM Europe 1 March 20:50
Complete ceasefire needed to begin Russia-Ukraine negotiations - President Zelenskyy Europe 1 March 20:41
Ukraine may launch preventive missile attack on Belarus Europe 1 March 20:36
Azerbaijani FM discusses situation in Ukraine with UK colleague Politics 1 March 20:25
Mexico declines to impose any sanctions on Russia Russia 1 March 19:41
Russia's Defense Ministry warns about strikes on military facilities in Kyiv World 1 March 19:21
Uzbek Republican Stock Exchange unveils overall trading data for Mar.1 Uzbekistan 1 March 19:19
Azerbaijan holds discussions on 'green tariffs' with UK experts Oil&Gas 1 March 19:09
Georgia's car re-export to Turkmenistan plummets Georgia 1 March 19:06
Second round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations to take place in Belarus Russia 1 March 19:00
Amendments made in structure of commission under Azerbaijani Entrepreneurs Confederation Business 1 March 18:44
Uzbekistan to start exporting dried fruits to US Uzbekistan 1 March 18:44
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 1 March 18:39
Loading/unloading activity in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port decreases Transport 1 March 18:25
Head of European Commission talks Ukraine's application for EU membership Europe 1 March 18:23
Azerbaijan recommends bill on Food Safety for discussion at plenary session of parliament Politics 1 March 18:12
Azerbaijani NBCO bonds included in listing of Baku Stock Exchange Finance 1 March 18:10
First captive exchange takes place between Russia and Ukraine Europe 1 March 18:10
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to auction short-term notes Finance 1 March 17:55
US Pfizer's Azerbaijani office announces its liquidation Economy 1 March 17:54
Locating US nuclear weapons in Europe unacceptable, says Lavrov Russia 1 March 17:48
Azerbaijani ministry talks integration of services into G-Cloud Economy 1 March 17:45
Prices for several food products in Iran rising Business 1 March 17:43
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit announces tender for chemical products purchase Tenders 1 March 17:43
Turkmen entrepreneurs reveal data on industrial products export Turkmenistan 1 March 17:40
Azerbaijan to take part in int’l tourism fair in Turkey Economy 1 March 17:39
Azerbaijan to unveil "Entrepreneur of Year" competition winner in partnership with SMBDA Economy 1 March 17:34
Georgia suspends transactions with cardholders of Russian banks Georgia 1 March 17:24
EU launches special procedure for Ukraine's accession Europe 1 March 17:16
Iran's Saipa sees surge in passenger car manufacturing Business 1 March 17:13
Iran’s Pars Khodro boosts car manufacturing Business 1 March 17:12
Some Azerbaijani citizens enter Hungary from Ukraine - State Committee on Work with Diaspora Society 1 March 17:11
Kazakhstan unveils inflation indicators Business 1 March 17:10
Uzbekistan shares data of food products imports for 1M2022 Uzbekistan 1 March 17:09
Kazakhstan's Aktobe region increases trade with South Korea Kazakhstan 1 March 17:01
Europe needs to accelerate green transition – EU Commission president Oil&Gas 1 March 16:50
Young talents in computer science bring another success to Azerbaijan! Economy 1 March 16:48
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 1 March 16:48
List of prestigious foreign universities for Azerbaijani youth to be published in March Society 1 March 16:48
Azerbaijan confirms 832 more COVID-19 cases, 2,329 recoveries Society 1 March 16:42
Turkey releases cargo traffic via local ports from Russia in January 2022 Turkey 1 March 16:41
Leading world universities to be included in new State program for education of Azerbaijani youth - minister Society 1 March 16:37
Iran Khordo records decline in passenger car manufacturing Business 1 March 16:37
Second round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks may take place on March 2 Europe 1 March 16:35
Galt & Taggart revises economic growth for Georgia Georgia 1 March 16:33
All news