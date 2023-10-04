Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for October 4

Finance Materials 4 October 2023 09:38 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 4

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 4, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 27 decreased in price compared to October 2.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 43,903 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 4

Rial on October 2

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,679

51,237

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,524

45,875

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,774

3,847

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,813

3,931

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,887

5,956

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,822

135,482

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,593

14,600

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,157

28,110

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,363

5,364

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,090

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,608

30,933

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,749

25,188

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,170

2,222

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,526

1,534

1 Russian ruble

RUB

422

436

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,428

27,053

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,559

30,760

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,088

38,149

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,297

1,294

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,525

31,599

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,590

8,595

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,835

5,785

100 Thai baths

THB

113,259

114,954

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,896

8,946

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

30,850

31,047

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

43,903

44,442

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,808

8,799

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,684

15,682

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,692

2,718

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

536

539

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,709

12,827

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,980

74,081

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,823

3,820

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

11,970

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 430,823 rials and the price of $1 is 412,151 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 391,657 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,683 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 516,000–519,000 rials.

