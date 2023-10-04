Iranian currency rates for October 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 4, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 27 decreased in price compared to October 2.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 43,903 rials.

Currency Rial on October 4 Rial on October 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,679 51,237 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,524 45,875 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,774 3,847 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,813 3,931 1 Danish krone DKK 5,887 5,956 1 Indian rupee INR 505 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,822 135,482 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,593 14,600 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,157 28,110 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,363 5,364 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,090 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,608 30,933 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,749 25,188 1 South African rand ZAR 2,170 2,222 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,526 1,534 1 Russian ruble RUB 422 436 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,428 27,053 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,559 30,760 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,088 38,149 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,297 1,294 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,525 31,599 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,590 8,595 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,835 5,785 100 Thai baths THB 113,259 114,954 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,896 8,946 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 30,850 31,047 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 43,903 44,442 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,808 8,799 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,684 15,682 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,692 2,718 1 Afghan afghani AFN 536 539 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,709 12,827 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,980 74,081 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,823 3,820 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,970

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 430,823 rials and the price of $1 is 412,151 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 391,657 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,683 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 516,000–519,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur