Azerbaijan discloses volume of foreign direct investment in its economy (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The foreign direct investment (FDI) in Azerbaijan's economy amounted to about $4.5 billion in the period from January through September 2024, the Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, the indicator grew by 3.44 percent over the year.

“The top five leading countries in terms of FDI in Azerbaijan's economy include the UK - $1.3 billion, Türkiye - $911.9 million, Cyprus - $553.6 million, the UAE - $356.3 million and Iran - $275.8 million," he noted.

Nasirov mentioned that the top ten countries in terms of direct investment in Azerbaijan are Japan - $180.6 million, Hungary - $133.7 million, Norway - $102.6 million, the US - $102.1 million ,and Russia - $97.8 million.

To note, FDI in Azerbaijan's economy amounted to $6.6 billion in 2023 (an increase of 6.1 percent).

