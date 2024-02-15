Azerbaijani SOCAR seeks to support global climate sustainability by 2050 - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) wants to foster global climate sustainability by 2050, Vice President of SOCAR Afgan Isayev said during the forum themed "Tax system in the new period of development: strategic goals for a sustainable economy" held in Baku, Trend reports.

“Our mission is to convert SOCAR into a national energy corporation that will provide reliable, safe, and sustainable energy. SOCAR is currently at the beginning of its transformation process and operates in the oil and gas value chain. By 2035, the company hopes to have a diverse hydrocarbon and low-carbon business portfolio, as well as an emissions profile comparable to that of world energy leaders," he pointed out.

Will be updated