Azerbaijan's Baku debuts COP29 media coverage training (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. The Media Development Agency (MEDİA) and the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University held the first training on "sustainable development and climate change in the media perspective" for English-speaking journalists covering the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), MEDIA told Trend.

According to the information, CEO of MEDIA Ahmad Ismayilov, speaking at the start of the training, emphasized the worldwide importance of environmental concerns and the substantial role that professional media bears in this regard. He underlined the critical function of environmental education-focused media in increasing public environmental literacy.



The executive officer also reminded guests that Azerbaijani media should base their efforts in this direction on effective methods, taking advantage of the opportunity given by COP29. They should give compelling reasons to those who aim to ruin Azerbaijan's image based on subjective considerations.

Head of Executive Education, Institute for Development and Diplomacy at ADA University, Nargiz Ismayilova, highlighted that hosting such a prestigious event in Azerbaijan will offer significant opportunities for effectively communicating the country's realities to the global community. The continuous organization of such training sessions will further enhance reporters' understanding of COP29.

Deputy Minister of Energy and COP29 Chief Executive Officer for Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov stressed the crucial role of media representatives in environmental protection. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts among media personnel to address environmental issues and raise awareness about the significance of climate change in Azerbaijan.

During the English-language training session, Nick Medich, a communications specialist focusing on renewable energy, climate change, and sustainability, delivered presentations on "Scientific Basis of Climate Change" and "Renewable Energy: Technology and Development."

Head of the Energy and Sustainable Development Program, Institute for Development and Diplomacy at ADA University Akhmed Gumbatov engaged in comprehensive discussions with media representatives during sessions focused on "Fossil Fuels: Environmental Impacts and Alternatives" and "Economic and Political Dimensions of Climate Change."

In conclusion, the trainers addressed reporters' inquiries regarding climate change.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel