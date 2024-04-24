EU-Turkmenistan Sustainable Energy Days 2024 to kick off

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 24. The EU-Turkmenistan Sustainable Energy Days 2024 (SEDs) will be held in the Turkmen of Ashgabat and Turkmenbashi cities from April 27 through May 3 this year, Trend reports.

According to the Delegation of the EU to Turkmenistan, the SEDs events aim to raise awareness on energy efficiency, renewable energy, and the interlinkage between energy and climate change.

"This campaign is held by the European Union (EU) through its project “Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia (SECCA)”, in partnership with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) project 'Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated development of green cities in Ashgabat and Avaza', and with the support of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, and Turkmenbashi city administration," notes the source.

Meanwhile, cooperation between the EU and Turkmenistan in the field of renewable energy is gaining momentum in light of the common desire to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and diversify the energy portfolio.

Both sides are consulting and exchanging experience on the development and implementation of projects using solar, wind, and other forms of renewable energy, as well as negotiating the possibility of joint investments and creating conditions for the development of the renewable energy market in Turkmenistan.

