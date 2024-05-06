Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on May 6, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 11 currency prices grew while 14 fell compared to May 5.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,197 rials. On May 5, one euro was 45,220 rials.

Currency Rial on May 6 Rial on May 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,667 52,692 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,394 46,413 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,894 3,887 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,860 3,860 1 Danish krone DKK 6,062 6,061 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,655 136,654 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,095 15,087 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,439 27,449 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,376 5,377 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,693 30,709 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,244 25,247 1 South African rand ZAR 2,269 2,271 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,299 1,299 1 Russian ruble RUB 459 459 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,758 27,744 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,122 31,128 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,145 38,380 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,415 1,415 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,477 31,451 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,626 8,625 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,802 5,801 100 Thai baths THB 114,113 114,310 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,862 8,863 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,987 30,816 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,197 45,220 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,467 9,467 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,674 15,674 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,595 2,610 1 Afghan afghani AFN 581 581 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,825 12,825 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,498 73,211 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,849 3,849 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The exchange rate announced by the CBI to banks and exchange offices is called the SANA system. According to this system, one euro was worth 479,828 rials, and $1 was worth 445,887 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 442,073 rials, and the price of $1 was 413,766 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 603,000–606,000 rials, while one euro is about 650,000–653,000 rials.

