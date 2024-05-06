Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency to world's currency rates for May 6

Business Materials 6 May 2024 11:56 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on May 6, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 11 currency prices grew while 14 fell compared to May 5.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 45,197 rials. On May 5, one euro was 45,220 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 6

Rial on May 5

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,667

52,692

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,394

46,413

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,894

3,887

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,860

3,860

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,062

6,061

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,655

136,654

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,095

15,087

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,439

27,449

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,376

5,377

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,693

30,709

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,244

25,247

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,269

2,271

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,299

1,299

1 Russian ruble

RUB

459

459

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,758

27,744

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,122

31,128

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,145

38,380

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,415

1,415

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,477

31,451

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,626

8,625

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,802

5,801

100 Thai baths

THB

114,113

114,310

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,862

8,863

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,987

30,816

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,197

45,220

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,467

9,467

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,674

15,674

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,595

2,610

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

581

581

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,825

12,825

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,498

73,211

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,849

3,849

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The exchange rate announced by the CBI to banks and exchange offices is called the SANA system. According to this system, one euro was worth 479,828 rials, and $1 was worth 445,887 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 442,073 rials, and the price of $1 was 413,766 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 603,000–606,000 rials, while one euro is about 650,000–653,000 rials.

