Twitter, TikTok held preliminary talks about potential combination: WSJ
Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) has held preliminary negotiations about a potential combination with TikTok, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The report added it was unclear whether Twitter will pursue a deal with TikTok, which would involve the video-sharing app’s U.S. operations.
Microsoft is still seen as the front-runner in bidding for the app's U.S. operations, the Wall Street Journal reported.
