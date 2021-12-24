Over half of Azerbaijani Karabakh's territory covered by mobile internet - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Some 52 percent of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region has been covered by mobile internet, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said at the scientific-practical conference entitled "Karabakh: New Panorama of South Caucasus Opening to the World", Trend reports on Dec. 24.

“We plan to increase investments in this sphere to achieve great results,” he said.

“The restoration of infrastructure in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation is the basis for the development of ICT and logistics in the region,” the minister added.

Nabiyev said that the work is underway to strengthen human capital for the transition to the digital transformation both in Karabakh region and in the rest of Azerbaijan's territory.

The minister also stressed that the Zangazur corridor opens up new opportunities not only in the field of transport, but also in other spheres.

“I think that the innovations that we will create in Karabakh region will contribute to the creation of new products and new markets in the future,” Nabiyev added. “This also includes new services, start-up projects, innovations and technologies.”

