Kazakhstan officially restricts flights to South Korea, Iran amid coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.26

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan will officially introduce restrictions for implementation of flights to South Korea and Iran starting from March 1, 2020, Kazakhstan’s Chief Sanitary Doctor Zhandarbek Bekshin said, Trend reports.

He explained that the restrictions will be introduced on March 1, 2020 so that Kazakh citizens have the opportunity to return back to Kazakhstan.

“We are now introducing some flights restrictions, including on flights to South Korea. The situation with Iran is that some 170 Kazakhs are currently there and they are to return home before March 1,” Bekshin said.

Bekshin also explained that flights to South Korea will not be completely suspended, as their number will by decreased instead (from nine flights a week to three flights a week). He added that starting from March 1, 2020 the flights’ implementation between Kazakhstan and Iran will be completely suspended.

On Feb. 25, 2020, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev said that Kazakhstan is looking into limiting flights to countries where coronavirus is spreading.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,760 people have died and over 81,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries, including Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh