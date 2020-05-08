Over 10K Georgian citizens brought home amid coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgia has evacuated 10,115 Georgian citizens from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports referring to Georgian Foreign Ministry.

Out of these citizens, 3,946 were brought by land vehicles and 315 by ferry, says the data from the Foreign Ministry.

"Georgia has carried out 61 special flights to evacuate Georgians from abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak," said Foreign Minister Zaklaliani.

In addition to recently carried out flights from Athens, Vienna, Madrid, Copenhagen and Warsaw, Georgia has already carried out special flights to evacuate its citizens from Berlin, Vienna, London, Amsterdam, Larnaca, Beijing, Rome, Paris, Tel Aviv, Prague and Barcelona.

"Our main goal was to take care of our citizens and help them return home as well as to render support to those who stay abroad,” said Zalkaliani.

Georgian diplomatic representations have assisted a total of 19,607 Georgian citizens abroad by providing accommodation, food, basic needs, medicines, financial help, online medical consultations and support to receive medical services.

Zalklaliani noted that the government has placed special focus on caring for people with special needs, which include people with serious illnesses, the elderly, minors and others.

"As of today, 2,828 people with special needs have returned home,” said the mnister.

Zalkaliani noted that 682 students have been brought back to the country including students from the US.

Additional special flights will be carried out to evacuate Georgians from foreign countries according to the following schedule: on May 9 – from Berlin, on May 12 – from London, on May 15 – from Amsterdam, on May 18 – from Larnaca, on May 20 – from Athens, on May 22 – from Rome.

Zalkaliani noted that Georgia was one of the first countries which started evacuating its citizens from coronavirus high-risk countries in order to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Citizens that will come back to Georgia will be placed in 14-day quarantine.

The flights will be carried out by the national flag carrier Georgian Airways, and ticket price will not exceed 199 euros.

