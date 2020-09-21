Regular flights between Georgia and Greece to be resumed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Regular flights between Georgia and Greece will resume in November-December 2020, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgia's Minister of Economy Natia Turnava said that she discussed this issue with the Minister of Tourism of Greece Haris Theoharis, who arrived in Tbilisi within the framework of the meeting of the Executive Board of the UN World Tourism Organization.

"The Minister of Tourism of Greece was visiting Georgia these days. We had a fruitful meeting and have a specific plan to restore air traffic fairly quickly, as part of improving the epidemiological situation. We think it is a matter of November-December," said Turnava.

Meanwhile, currently only charter flights between Athens and Tbilisi are being performed.

Meanwhile, Georgia has opened its borders for travelers from Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

Georgia is planning to restore flights with Riga starting October 1.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356