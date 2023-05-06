Azerbaijan to buy modern public vehicles, new control systems - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Work is underway to purchase modern public vehicles and new control systems for them to expand the transport infrastructure of Azerbaijani cities, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said at a conference themed "Heydar Aliyev and the independent state-building of Azerbaijan: the history and present of socio-economic transition", Trend reports.

According to Nabiyev, Azerbaijan continues to develop this sector, and the foundations of this development were laid by the great leader Heydar Aliyev.

"Great leader Heydar Aliyev laid the foundation for major international projects in the transport industry. So, today such corridors as the East-West, which connects Europe with Asia, are effectively functioning,” he noted.

“Over the past 20 years, our government has also implemented Baku-Tbilisi-Kars projects, and a modern seaport was built in Alat. Azerbaijan continues to actively develop and integrate into the world economy," the minister added.

The conference has been held in Baku dedicated to the great leader Heydar Aliyev's 100th anniversary. Representatives of the Azerbaijani state and government, MPs and other officials have taken part in the event.