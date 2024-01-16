Iran to hold presentation of new electric cars in coming days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Iran is preparing to showcase 8 new models of electric cars in the near future, said Abbas Aliabadi, Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Abbas Aliabadi, Trend reports.

He announced this plan at a ceremony in Tehran where 198 electric taxis were launched on January 16, 2024. The taxis, made by Kermanmotor Automobile Manufacturing Company, have a range of 402 kilometers per charge and can be fully recharged in 45 minutes. They also come with a 5-year guarantee.

Aliabadi praised the quality of Iranian-made electric cars and urged the carmakers to improve their after-sales services.

He also said that the current government, which took office in August 2021, is committed to expanding the use of electric vehicles, such as electric bus, electric car in public transportation across the major cities of the country.

Taking into account the high consumption of fossil fuels (gasoline, diesel, etc.) in the country, as well as environmental protection, Iran has put the production of electric buses and electric cars on its agenda.

