Turkmenistan Airlines launches passenger flights to Malaysia

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 16. Turkmenistan Airlines has announced the launch of regular passenger flights between Turkmenistan's Ashgabat and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Trend reports.

According to the airline, flights from Ashgabat to Kuala Lumpur will depart on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the return flight from Malaysia to Turkmenistan is scheduled on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Thus, the new air service will connect Turkmenistan and Malaysia, which opens up new tourist opportunities for both Turkmen citizens and travelers from other countries thanks to connecting flights.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan Airlines earlier this year announced plans to launch flights from Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, to a number of new destinations such as Milan (Italy), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).

At the same time, this year, Turkmenistan Airlines will operate flights to 14 international destinations in 12 countries around the world.