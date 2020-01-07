Injured of Kazakhstan Bek Air's plane crash to be released from hospitals

7 January 2020 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Those injured as a result of the plane crash of Bek Air company near Kazakhstan’s Almaty International Airport will soon be discharged from hospitals, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Healthcare Olzhas Abishev said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Abishev reminded that following the crash those injured were hospitalized to the medical institutions of Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities.

“All necessary medical care was provided to them. Currently condition of all patients shows improvement and they will soon be released,” Abishev said.

He noted that children below age of 18 also were among those hospitalized.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, and 66 were injured as a result of the Bek Air's plane crash. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

Shortly after the accident, Bek Air company’s operations were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan.

