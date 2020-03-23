Kazakhstan allocates funds to take anticrisis measures amid coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Kazakhstan will allocate $10 billion to take anticrisis measures in the country, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports with reference to the president’s press office.

Tokayev made the statement during a meeting of a State Commission on Emergency State, held in Nur-Sultan on March 23, 2020.

Tokayev said that in addition to operative measures, systemic approached should be taken in the country considering the time when current situation stabilizes.

“Basically, we are on the verge of a completely new global world in which Kazakhstan has to find its own corresponding place. I want to emphasize that, despite the complexity of the situation, it is far from catastrophic. We have all necessary opportunities and reserves. The main thing is that we started to prepare in time for the most unfavorable scenario and understand what needs to be done,” Tokayev said.

He added that the total anticrisis measures portfolio will be 4.4 trillion tenge or $10 billion, excluding tax benefits and local support.

On March 17, 2020, Kazakhstan’s government approved a list of anticrisis measures developed in accordance to Tokayev’s order.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020. The latest data said that the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan is 62 people.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

As of today, over 339,200 people have been confirmed as infected. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 14,700. Meanwhile, over 98,800 people have reportedly recovered.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.