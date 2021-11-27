Kazakh President holds talks with President of European Commission

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrapped up his official visit to Brussels with talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service, Trend reports.

During the meeting the sides focused on the state and prospects of trade and economic as well as investment ties between Kazakhstan and the European Union. They also touched upon the issues of post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, cooperation in transport and logistics and the agenda of global and regional security.

The Head of State emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to create all necessary conditions and offer individual instruments to European investors keen to enter the country’s market.

It was noted that the European Union is one of the biggest trade and investment partners of Kazakhstan in Central Asia. Kazakhstan accounts for 75% of foreign investment in the region.

Utmost attention was paid to cooperation in such promising areas as green economy, sustainable energy, mining sector, agricultural business, IT technologies, transport, finance, healthcare, education, tourism and so on.

For her part, the President of the European Commission commended the political and economic reforms carried out in Kazakhstan reiterating the EU’s commitment to further strengthening trade and economic as well as investment interaction with our country. Ursula von der Leyen also expressed support to Kazakhstan’s approaches to stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan and the measures taken to render humanitarian assistance to the country.

In conclusion, President Tokayev extended an invitation to Ursula von der Leyen to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.