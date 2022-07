9,532,092 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first dose of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine as of July 10, 2022, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

9,315,730 people got the second dose of the vaccine, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of the Covid-19.

Earlier Kazinform reported, that 447 new coronavirus cases had been registered countrywide. 168 Kazakhstanis recovered from the infection.