Kazakhstan plans to renovate railway stations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 17. Repair work at 28 railway stations in Kazakhstan will be carried out in 2024, Trend reports.

As the Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ, Kazakhstan's national company) said, work will be performed to repair engineering systems, entrance lobbies, roofing, passenger platforms, etc.

It is also planned to begin a major overhaul of the Astana railway station. During the period of major repairs, the station will operate uninterruptedly with limited access to the repair work areas. The date of commissioning of the station will be determined after concluding an agreement with the contractor for construction and installation work.

Thus, as part of the large-scale renovation, it is planned to repair the roof, facade, interior of the station, passenger platforms, and structures on them. Existing public address systems, video surveillance devices, as well as fire and security alarms will be modernized.

In addition, it is planned to replace engineering systems and improve the adjacent territory of the station.