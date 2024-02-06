Kazakhstan maintains number of ministers in their post in new government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed several decrees on appointing ministers to the new government, Trend reports via Akorda.

According to the decrees, Marat Karabayev was reappointed Minister of Transport, along with, Kanat Sharlapaev - Minister of Industry and Construction, Svetlana Zhakupova - Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Ermek Marzhikpaev - Minister of Tourism and Sports, and Arman Shakkaliev - Minister of Trade and Integration.

To note, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government of Kazakhstan. Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the new Prime Minister of the country.

