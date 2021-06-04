Tajik military entered territory of Kyrgyzstan, MFA hands protest note

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic demanded from the Tajik side to dismantle the containers installed in the Unzhu-Bulak area, Trend reports citing Kabar.

A protest note was handed to Tajik Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nazirmad Alizoda in connection with the purposeful penetration of Tajik soldiers and paramilitary equipment into the Kyrgyz territory in the area of Unzhu-Bulak in Chong-Alay region of Osh Oblast.

Thus, in order to prevent further escalation of the situation in the border areas of the two states, the Kyrgyz side demanded from the Tajik side to dismantle the containers set up in the Unzhu-Bulak area and withdraw the military and paramilitary forces.

Despite existing agreements, Tajikistan’s border officials have not responded or made contact, thus avoiding opportunities for negotiations to defuse tensions.

This morning it became known that the Tajik side installed a container on an undescribed section of the state border in Unzhu-Bulak and moved away from it by 1,000 meters.

Besides, there is an accumulation of Tajik military personnel on vehicles and light armored vehicles.

The Kyrgyz side is taking measures to resolve the situation at the level of border representatives of the sides, however border representatives of Tajikistan do not respond to phone calls.