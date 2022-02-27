Kyrgyz Deputy PM to take part in Kyrgyz-Saudi business forum in Riyadh

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Arzybek Kozhoshev is on a working trip to the city of Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the trip, the first deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers will take part in the Kyrgyz-Saudi business forum, which is attended by large investment companies of Kyrgyzstan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Further, Arzybek Kozhoshev will hold a series of bilateral meetings with the heads of state bodies of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In particular, a meeting will be held with Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kasabi, Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, as well as Minister of Environment, Water Resources and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadli.

The first deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers will also meet with Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Mohammed Yusuf Nagi and visit an exhibition-fair of products from the Kyrgyz Republic at the site of the Digital City multifunctional complex.

An exhibition-fair of products from the Kyrgyz Republic started on February 25 this year in Riyadh.

This exhibition is organized by the Investment and Development Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic.

More than 35 domestic companies participate in the fair, which not only promote Kyrgyz products, but also establish business contacts with the business community of Saudi Arabia to attract investment and create joint ventures in the republic.

Cultural events are also planned during the exhibition. Thus, the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic organized a concert program with the participation of the Kambarkan folklore and ethnographic ensemble, soloists of the opera and variety theater, narrators of the Manas epic, artisans of folk and applied arts with showing master classes on making felt products.