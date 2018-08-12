Turkmenistan uses Central Asian shepherd dogs for border protection

12 August 2018 13:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Dog breeding has a special place in Turkmenistan’s state border service, according to Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

For this purpose, German and Central Asian shepherd dogs (alabai) are trained. Border guards are often using Turkmen alabai dogs, which are trained in dog-breeding centers of the Turkmen State Border Service.

Akhal-Teke horses are also reliable assistants in carrying out the service in complex mountain areas.

