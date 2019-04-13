Turkmenistan appoints new Energy Minister

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 13

Myrat Artykow has been appointed Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to a decree issued by the President of Turkmenistan.

Prior to this appointment, he served as head of the representative office of the Turkmen Ministry of Energy in Afghanistan.

Charymyrat Purchekov, who had previously served as the Minister of Energy, has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister for construction, energy and utilities.

It was reported earlier that it is planned to increase the total volume of electricity produced in Turkmenistan to 33 billion kilowatt-hours by 2024, which is an almost 30-percent increase, compared with the figures from 2018.

Turkmenistan sells electricity to Afghanistan and Iran, and is exploring prospects of supplies to the markets of the Caucasus, Central Asia and South Asia.

