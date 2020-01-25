Turkmenistan approves Intergovernmental Commission with Turkey

25 January 2020 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 25

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov approved the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission for economic cooperation with the Turkmen side, Trend reports referring to the decree of country’s president.

The document was signed with a view to further developing partnership between Turkmenistan and Turkey.

Turkey is one of the largest trading partners of Turkmenistan. About 600 Turkish companies operating in the field of trade, investment, construction, energy, transport, communications, textile and processing industries are registered in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan exports products of textile, fuel and energy, chemical, agricultural industries. Meanwhile, Turkey exports metal and metal products, household goods, equipment, building materials, electrical engineering, chemical and light industry products, food, vehicles and medicines to Turkmenistan.

