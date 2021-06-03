New OSCE head in Turkmenistan appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Jeila Aliyeva

Ambassador John McGregor has been appointed as new head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) center in Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with McGregor on June 2, 2021, where the ambassador presented his credentials.

The parties discussed promising areas of cooperation for the coming period, the report said.

The sides also talked about the issues of cooperation in the field of energy security, including the development of sustainable energy initiatives within the OSCE.

The topic of sustainable transport was also touched upon. The sides exchanged views on acceptable joint projects to optimize the activities of the East-West corridor.

Turkmenistan's relations with such OSCE institutions as the Office of the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities, OSCE Office for Democratic Institutes and Human Rights, OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media was emphasized.

As reported, Turkmenistan is promoting the idea of creating a specialized structure of the OSCE - the Council for Sustainable Energy.

Turkmenistan intends to promote the development of "green" ports, digitalization and simplification of trade procedures and transport links in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Expert meetings are continuing to explore the possibility of preparing a Comprehensive environmental program of the OSCE.

Earlier, the OSCE and Ashgabat discussed possible steps to develop a program of Turkmenistan for the development of energy diplomacy.

