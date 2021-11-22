Turkmenistan joins Global Green Growth Institute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a law "on joining the Agreement on the establishment of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)," Trend reports citing Turkmen media.

The law prescribes acceding to the Agreement on the Establishment of the GGGI, adopted on June 20, 2012 in Rio de Janeiro.

The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is an international intergovernmental organization headquartered in Seoul.

It is noted that the organization's projects are aimed at stimulating inclusive and sustainable economic growth in developing countries and countries with emerging market economies through the development of a "green" economy in the face of climate change.

Currently, GGGI is implementing 54 projects in more than 30 countries around the world.