Turkmenistan participates in meetings of Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Gurbanmyrat Ashirov takes part in the meetings of the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which takes place from March 11 through 15 this year in the city of Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

According to the information, representatives from 117 foreign parliaments participate in the work of the assembly.

The general debate of the IPU Assembly focuses on the theme "Promoting peaceful coexistence and inclusive societies: combating intolerance", providing delegates with a platform for discussion, exchange of views, and intensification of parliamentary action in this area.

During his speech at the plenary session of the IPU Assembly, Ashirov stressed that at present, parliaments of various countries play a big role in ensuring peace and sustainable development, confronting the problems and challenges of our time.

In this context, it was noted that the most important priorities of Turkmenistan's state policy are issues of ensuring stability and harmony in society and strengthening the foundations of democracy, democracy, and law.