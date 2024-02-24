Turkmenistan plans to implement numerous projects with OSCE in 2024

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. Turkmenistan plans to implement 37 joint projects with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) this year, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this is spelled out in the plan of cooperation between the parties for 2024, the preparation of which was reported at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov.

According to him, the document provides for projects in the political, economic, environmental, and humanitarian spheres, which should serve to strengthen peace and security, develop preventive diplomacy, and counter modern challenges and threats.

Meredov noted that the OSCE Secretary General's visit to Ashgabat and a meeting of heads of environmental ministries and departments of Central Asian countries are expected in March this year.

Summarizing the report, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed the importance of further expanding cooperation with the OSCE as one of the priorities of the country's foreign policy.

Meanwhile, the OSCE Center has been working in Ashgabat since 1999, and within the framework of joint plans with Turkmenistan, over the past 25 years, it has implemented more than 500 projects in various fields with the country.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel