About 1,100 Uzbeks take part in trials of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19

As of 4 January 2021, the number of people, who took part in the tests of the Chinese vaccine against coronavirus, made up 1,099 people, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.uz.

At the same time, on 4 January, in one day, 72 people took part in the vaccination.

The Ministry of Innovative Development and the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan have begun the third stage of clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. based on the development of the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Not all volunteers will receive the vaccine. Some of them will receive a placebo, a non-active substance that looks the same as the investigational drug or vaccine, but does not contain the active ingredients of the investigational drug or vaccine.