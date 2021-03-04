Turkish foreign minister to visit Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

A Turkish delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs or Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Uzbekistan on March 6-9, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

According to the information, the Turkish delegation will take part in the opening of the country's consulate general in Samarkand.

It is noted that the consulate general will carry out tasks for the development of investment, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, the Turkish delegation will take part in the second meeting of the joint strategy planning group chaired by the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan and Turkey.

The visit program also provides for visits of the Turkish delegation to the cities of Khiva and Bukhara, as well as meetings and negotiations in other ministries and departments.

