US Epsilon obtains gas inflow from Ernazar-10 well in Uzbekistan

The US Epsilon Development Company LLC obtained commercial gas inflow after major overhaul with replacement of tubing at Ernazar-10 well of Uzbekistan on September 11, Trend reports citing the press service of the company.

The flow rate of Ernazar-10 well amounted to 80,000 cubic meters of gas per day.

On September 12, the well will be connected to the GTS to transport gas to the population of the country. All work is carried out in compliance with sanitary-epidemiological and environmental requirements.

Epsilon Development Company LLC (USA) was established in 2018.

The company is an independent oil and gas exploration, development and production company (“E&P”) operating in Uzbekistan.

Epsilon has three-fold mission: 1) to identify, develop and progress new and sustainable energy projects in Uzbekistan and become a leader in the country’s oil and gas markets; 2) to become an innovative and socially responsible company in respect of the environment and the society we work in; and 3) to optimize our natural resources, financial assets and human capital.