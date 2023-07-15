Masdar names expected volume of investments to be attracted in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 15. The UAE's Masdar is considering the possibility of implementing large-scale hydroelectric projects in Uzbekistan to increase the investment portfolio up to $10 billion, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, and Chief Operating Officer at Masdar Abdulaziz Alobaidli

To achieve this goal, on May 17, 2023, within the framework of the annual meeting of the EBRD Board of Directors, an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade, and Masdar for the joint development of wind power plants with a capacity of 500 MW and solar photovoltaic stations with a total capacity of 2,150 MW worth $2.6 billion.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the construction of solar photovoltaic stations with a total capacity of 440 MW in the Samarkand and Jizzakh regions and 457 MW in the Surkhandarya region, as well as a 500 MW wind power plant in the Navoi region, should be accelerated as part of the implementation of existing projects.

The sides noted that Masdar, which won the tender for the construction of a 300 MW solar photovoltaic station in the Kashkadarya region, should now expedite the work within the project.