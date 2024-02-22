LOT Polish Airlines to launch flights to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 22. LOT Polish Airlines will connect Uzbekistan's Tashkent and Warsaw with regular flights, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, the first passenger flight is scheduled for March 14.

It is planned that flights will be carried out three times a week - on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays on Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The Polish carrier plans to operate an additional flight on Tuesdays with a scheduled return to Warsaw on Wednesdays in April and May.

The plans to launch air service between Poland and Uzbekistan were announced in August 2022. At that time, a delegation with the head of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport Ilhom Mahkamov agreed with LOT to establish flights in the coming winter.

In January 2023, Uzbekistan Airports announced the imminent launch of charter flights Warsaw - Tashkent from LOT. An aircraft of the Polish airline arrived at Tashkent's airport for the first time on March 21.

Representatives of the Polish company last summer told about plans to establish a regular service from March 2024. In the future, LOT Polish Airlines also intends to launch flights to Samarkand.