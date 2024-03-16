Uzbekistan, JICA explore cooperation prospects across multiple sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 16. Uzbekistan and JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) have discussed prospective directions for bilateral cooperation in the fields of irrigation, agriculture, energy, and the social sphere, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, the issues were deliberated during a meeting between the Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Bobur Khodjaev, and a delegation led by Bito Yoshibumi, the head of the JICA representation in Uzbekistan.

Participants also discussed other prospective directions for bilateral cooperation, including the "green" economy, investments in human capital, and public-private partnership projects in other spheres.

The parties explored the possibility of engaging technical support from the agency to enhance and study international experience in industrial policy.

At the conclusion of the meeting, they expressed readiness to continue active dialogue within the established directions of cooperation.

JICA is a non-profit organization established in 1974 to support the development of other countries through technical cooperation and the exchange of experience.

It cooperates with more than 160 countries and provides assistance in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, transport, infrastructure, and others, as well as contributing to the development of human resources in partner countries.