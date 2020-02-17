Iran reveals another satellite-related plan to be implemented until 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran will launch a satellite for 1,000 kilometers till 2023 (March 21, 2023), Murtaza Barari, chairman of the Iranian space agency and deputy minister of information and communications technology, said.

“Iran is currently one of 11 countries producing satellites and launching them into space,” the chairman added, Trend reports referring to the website of the Iranian Ministry of Information and Communications Technology.

Barari added that several steps are planned to be taken by Iran to launch satellites into space.

“As for the first step, several satellites were placed at an altitude of 250 km,” the chairman said.

“As for the second step, a decision was made to place the satellites at an altitude of 500 km. For this purpose, "Payam" and "Zafar" satellites were produced.”

"Although the satellite has recently been launched at the height of 541 kilometers, it could not reach the orbit due to a sharp change in temperature," the chairman said.

On February 9, Iran launched "Zafar 1" satellite into space but the attempt was unsuccessful.

Moreover, less than 2 million euro was spent on the manufacturing of Zafar 1 and Zafar 2 satellites. The average life of the satellite is two years and a half.

The launching of satellite into space is aimed at updating maps, as there are changes at Iran's oil reserves, agriculture, forests and lakes.