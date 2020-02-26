Iran discloses number of infected with coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Some 139 people have been infected with coronavirus in Iran so far, Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said.

“Some 44 cases of infection have been registered over the past day,” Jahanpur added, Trend reports referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN).

“Some 19 people have died in Iran so far,” the spokesman said. “Four more died over the past day due to coronavirus.”

Jahanpur said that 15 people were infected with coronavirus in Qum province, 9 people in Gilan province, 4 people in Tehran province, 1 person in Markazi province, 3 people in Khuzestan province, 2 people in Sistan and Baluchestan province, 1 person in Kermanshah province, 2 people in Ardabil province, 1 person in Mazandaran province, 1 person in Lorestan province, 2 people in Fars province, 1 person in Semnan province, 2 people in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province and 1 person in Hormozgan province.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the WHO (World Health Organization) has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicine to the infected.