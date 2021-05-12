Iran’s non-oil exports up 80% in current year: Industry min.

The Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade said that Iran’s export of non-oil commodities registered an eighty percent hike in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to May 20), Trend reports citing Mehr.

Speaking in a get-together meeting of programs on promoting export in the country on Tue. in the presence of managers of export organizations and some lawmakers, Alireza Razm-Hosseini reiterated that export of non-oil goods in the first two months of the current year showed an 80% hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Turning to the economic pressures and sanctions imposed against the country last year (ended March 20, 2020), the minister said that the country exported $35 billion worth of non-oil goods in this period.

Effective steps have been taken at the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade in the current year named after ‘Production, Support and Removal of Barriers’, Razm-Hossein emphasized.

In the end, the minister of industry revealed the 41 percent increase in issuance of export guarantees by Export Guarantee Fund of Iran (EGFI) and said that economic activists can participate in Intl. Expo Exhibition which is going to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Oct. 2021.