Iran’s non-oil exports up 80% in current year: Industry min.

Business 12 May 2021 23:58 (UTC+04:00)
Iran’s non-oil exports up 80% in current year: Industry min.

The Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade said that Iran’s export of non-oil commodities registered an eighty percent hike in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to May 20), Trend reports citing Mehr.

Speaking in a get-together meeting of programs on promoting export in the country on Tue. in the presence of managers of export organizations and some lawmakers, Alireza Razm-Hosseini reiterated that export of non-oil goods in the first two months of the current year showed an 80% hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Turning to the economic pressures and sanctions imposed against the country last year (ended March 20, 2020), the minister said that the country exported $35 billion worth of non-oil goods in this period.

Effective steps have been taken at the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade in the current year named after ‘Production, Support and Removal of Barriers’, Razm-Hossein emphasized.

In the end, the minister of industry revealed the 41 percent increase in issuance of export guarantees by Export Guarantee Fund of Iran (EGFI) and said that economic activists can participate in Intl. Expo Exhibition which is going to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Oct. 2021.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Transport Ministry shares data on ships received in southern Turkish port in 1Q2021
Transport Ministry shares data on ships received in southern Turkish port in 1Q2021
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Israel handled by Turkish ports
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Israel handled by Turkish ports
Volume of cargo from Greece handled by Turkish ports revealed
Volume of cargo from Greece handled by Turkish ports revealed
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Lavrov, Blinken discuss Russia-US summit, agree to meet in Reykjavik Russia 00:35
Airbus to supply Uzbekistan with four H125 and H130 helicopters Uzbekistan 12 May 23:59
Iran’s non-oil exports up 80% in current year: Industry min. Business 12 May 23:58
Sinovac allows its COVID-19 vaccine to be made in Turkey Turkey 12 May 23:57
FM Zalkaliani confirms one Georgian injured in Israel Georgia 12 May 23:55
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on occasion of Ramazan Holiday (PHOTO) Politics 12 May 23:26
WHO records over 643,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 worldwide Other News 12 May 23:16
Azerbaijani first VP shares footages of fireworks in Shusha on her official Instagram page (VIDEO) Politics 12 May 22:01
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for school No1 in Shusha Politics 12 May 21:19
President Ilham Aliyev views work done at Shusha Art Gallery Politics 12 May 21:19
Azerbaijani president, first lady view administrative building for Special representation in Shusha Politics 12 May 21:05
Azerbaijani president, first lady view building for Shusha Creative Center Politics 12 May 21:04
President Ilham Aliyev inspects Khan gizi Natavan’s palace Politics 12 May 21:03
President Aliyev views conditions created at block and cottages under “Khari Bulbul” hotel Politics 12 May 20:35
Azerbaijani president, first lady inaugurate “Khari Bulbul” hotel after renovation (PHOTO) Politics 12 May 20:29
Holiday prayers will be held in Yukhari Govharagha mosque tomorrow - President of Azerbaijan Politics 12 May 20:14
I never seen city like Shusha elsewhere in world. There probably isn’t one - President of Azerbaijan Politics 12 May 20:13
For all these years, we lived with one goal – to liberate our lands, says Azerbaijani president Politics 12 May 20:09
Azerbaijani culture, prominent representatives of Azerbaijani culture returned to Shusha today - President Aliyev Politics 12 May 20:09
Next year we will celebrate 270th anniversary of Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 12 May 20:00
44-day war is our glorious history - Azerbaijani president Politics 12 May 19:59
“Kharibulbul” festival will now be held in Shusha every year - President Aliyev Politics 12 May 19:56
After long break, “Kharibulbul” festival being held in Jidir Duzu, we have been looking forward to this day for 30 years - President Aliyev Politics 12 May 19:52
Montenegro eases COVID-19 restrictive measures Europe 12 May 19:32
Senior Hamas commander killed as Israel strikes Gaza, Palestinians fire rockets Other News 12 May 18:58
Anti-Trump Cheney removed from House Republican leadership US 12 May 18:37
Transport Ministry shares data on ships received in southern Turkish port in 1Q2021 Turkey 12 May 18:03
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Israel handled by Turkish ports Turkey 12 May 18:03
Volume of cargo from Greece handled by Turkish ports revealed Turkey 12 May 18:02
Wix reports higher Q1 revenue, lower profit Israel 12 May 17:54
BMW plans limited series hydrogen fuel cell SUV in 2022 Europe 12 May 17:47
Georgian economy expected to grow Business 12 May 17:47
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to increase Finance 12 May 17:46
More data needed before COVID-19 vaccine booster decisions - EU regulators Europe 12 May 17:39
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 12 Society 12 May 17:37
European Court of Human Rights to examine Convention violations by Armenia against Azerbaijan Politics 12 May 17:36
Oil production volumes down in Kazakhstan Business 12 May 17:34
Bayati Shiraz mugham performed on Jidir Plain in Azerbaijan’s Shusha (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 12 May 17:26
Deputy Governor of Iran’s Ilam Province talks about energy sector Oil&Gas 12 May 17:16
Construction of Georgian Namakhvani HPP to be suspended Oil&Gas 12 May 17:15
WB supports Georgian MSMEs and promotes digitalization of country’s economy Finance 12 May 17:14
Azerbaijan confirms 558 more COVID-19 cases, 1,454 recoveries Society 12 May 17:09
Collection of notes of works by Azerbaijani composers prepared by Heydar Aliyev Foundation presented at Shusha Music Festival (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 12 May 17:06
Iran discloses volume of bony fish caught in Caspian Sea Business 12 May 16:58
Kazakhstan's oil output below plan for 4M2021 Oil&Gas 12 May 16:36
Need to restore transport route to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - obvious - Russian expert Economy 12 May 16:23
Activities in Iran’s Bushehr Province increase Transport 12 May 16:20
Turkey’s export of clothes to Azerbaijan up from January through April 2021 Turkey 12 May 16:19
Turkmenistan, China to consider opportunities for developing co-o in number of areas Business 12 May 16:03
Iran to manufacture local equipment in drilling sector Oil&Gas 12 May 16:02
Fuel costs in Georgia increase Oil&Gas 12 May 16:02
I was thinking about architecture of new mosque in Shusha for almost few months - President Aliyev Politics 12 May 16:02
There used to be 17 mosques in Shusha, hated enemy destroyed all of them - President Aliyev Politics 12 May 16:01
Georgia reports 1,409 new cases of coronavirus for May 12 Georgia 12 May 15:49
We returned to Shusha and we returned forever - President Aliyev Politics 12 May 15:47
Business activity index slows down in Kazakhstan Business 12 May 15:45
Geostat reveals TOP-5 suppliers of oil in Georgia Oil&Gas 12 May 15:38
Iran’s PMO declares data of cargo transportation in Bandar Lengeh Port Transport 12 May 15:31
Turkey’s export of steel to Kazakhstan decreases Turkey 12 May 15:30
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 12 Society 12 May 15:29
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of “Kharibulbul” festival in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 12 May 15:22
Trade ministry discloses volume of electrical goods exported by Turkey to Iran Turkey 12 May 15:19
Turkey’s export of cement to Turkmenistan down Turkey 12 May 15:14
President Ilham Aliyev visits restored “Khan gizi” spring in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 12 May 15:09
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for new mosque in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 12 May 15:07
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of 110/35/10 kV Shusha substation (PHOTO) Politics 12 May 15:02
French Development Agency to support economic dev't of Kazakhstan Business 12 May 14:54
Azerbaijan holds Kharibulbul music festival (VIDEO) Society 12 May 14:54
UAE to help Sudan secure all petroleum needs through flexible agreement Arab World 12 May 14:52
Similarweb completes NYSE IPO, at $1.6b valuation Israel 12 May 14:47
Kazakhstan observes slowing down of food inflation Finance 12 May 14:46
Azerbaijan’s export of plastics doubles Business 12 May 14:46
Turkey sees increase in export of cement to Iran Turkey 12 May 14:46
Russia reports over 8,200 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 12 May 14:44
Norway will not use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Europe 12 May 14:40
Turnaround timeframe at Kazakhstan's Kashagan field unveiled Oil&Gas 12 May 14:30
Turkish airline companies to launch direct flights to Kazakhstan Transport 12 May 14:30
Dostlug field to allow Turkmenistan to export natural gas to Western countries Oil&Gas 12 May 14:28
Kazakhstan-Latvia trade plummets y-o-y Business 12 May 14:25
Refining volume remains practically unchanged in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12 May 14:24
Gazelli Group standing beside Azerbaijani nation both in hard and good times (PHOTO) Society 12 May 13:45
Kazakhstan’s largest logistics terminal operator to buy fuel via tender Tenders 12 May 13:14
Iran plans to increase exports of non-oil products – Deputy Minister Business 12 May 13:14
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan's SOCAR have huge potential for developing co-op Oil&Gas 12 May 13:12
Kazakhstan boosts goods import from Afghanistan Business 12 May 13:10
Azerbaijani PM expresses condolences to Russian counterpart Politics 12 May 12:47
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port up Transport 12 May 12:42
EIA increases forecast for oil extraction in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12 May 12:37
Iran's trade turnover with EAEU member states announced Business 12 May 12:35
Baku to host Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions for first time (VIDEO) Society 12 May 12:28
Kazakh KazMunayGas decreases oil transportation volumes y-o-y Business 12 May 12:25
Ex-president of Iran announces his candidacy for president Politics 12 May 12:22
Oil climbs on solid demand outlook as market awaits fresh cues Oil&Gas 12 May 12:04
Minister discloses Kazakhstan's GDP growth rate from January through April 2021 Kazakhstan 12 May 12:01
Trade turnover increased in Turkmenistan Business 12 May 12:01
Iranian Foreign Minister's begins visit to Middle East, Europe Politics 12 May 11:58
Number of countries purchase products from Turkmenistan on exchange Business 12 May 11:43
Latest prices for Azerbaijani oil disclosed Oil&Gas 12 May 11:43
EIB to invest in solar plant construction in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12 May 11:41
Israeli energy pipeline hit in Gaza rocket attack Israel 12 May 11:33
All news