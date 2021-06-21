Iran's president-elect Raisi rejects direct talks with Joe Biden

TEHRAN, Iran, June 21

Trend:

The recently elected Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi has reject the possibility of meeting the US president Joe Biden directly, even if all sanctions on Iran are lifted, Trend reports from the press conference.

The press conference of Ebrahim Raisi began hours ago, with presence of both domestic and foreign journalists.

Ebrahim Raisi was elected as the country's eighth president, following the presidential election in Iran on June 18. Raisi will succeed Hassan Rouhani, who could not run again after serving two consecutive four-year terms. He leaves office in August.