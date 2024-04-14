Iran holds no intention of attacking US bases in region - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Iran has no intentions to attack the US or its military bases located in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, Trend reports.

"We are not going to attack the US or its bases in the region, but if we are hit from US bases located in the countries of the region, we will be forced to take action," the minister said.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.

