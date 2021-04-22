Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 22

Society 22 April 2021 14:02 (UTC+04:00)
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 24,092 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, this was announced by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend reports.

In addition, 453 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

At the same time, the condition of 5,038 people is critical.

So far, more than 14.8 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

A total of 667,000 people have been vaccinated in Iran. About 519,000 people were vaccinated in the first stage, and 148,000 people were vaccinated in the second stage.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 2.33 million people have been infected, and 68,366 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 1.83 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

