Armenia to carry out geodesic work for building its section on Zangazur corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

Trend:

A decision was made in Armenia to allocate financial resources for carrying out geodesic work to start the construction of the Armenian section on the Zangazur corridor, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the country Gnel Sanosyan said, Trend reports via the Armenian media.

According to Sanosyan, the geodesic work will be carried out on a 43-kilometer section.