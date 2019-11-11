Georgia to head Council of Europe Committee of Ministers

11 November 2019 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will take over the chairmanship of Council of Europe’s (CoE) Committee of Ministers for a six-month term starting November 27, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

According to the CoE regulations, the chair acts ensures that the rules and guidelines are respected. It further guides the discussions, puts proposals to the vote and announces decisions.

The Council of Europe is the leading human rights organization of the continent, which includes 47 member states, and 28 of them are members of the European Union. All Council of Europe member states have signed up to the European Convention on Human Rights.

Georgia became a member of the Council of Europe on April 27, 1999. The chairmanship will be passed from France to Georgia in Strasbourg.

The Secretary General of the CoE Marija Pejčinović Burić has arrived in Georgia in connection with Georgia’s upcoming chairmanship on Nov. 11.

During the visit, Burić will hold meetings with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze.

