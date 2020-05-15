Georgia completes chairmanship of CoE Committee of Ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Tamilla Mammadova

Georgia has ended its six-month chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers (CM) of the Council of Europe (CoE) on May 15, a historic position Georgia took on November 27, 2019, Trend reports citing the press service of the government administration.

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe is a decision-making body composed of the ministers of foreign affairs of the 47 member states of the Council of Europe or their permanent representatives in Strasbourg.

Georgia took over the chairmanship from France and has now handed it to Greece.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia says that despite the global pandemic, Georgia’s chairmanship of the CM was very successful, and received much praise.

"Today we completed our chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers. Georgia has received praise as the chair country from the international community. I want to thank our European partners for the fruitful cooperation as well as Georgian Foreign Ministry and Minister David Zalkaliani for fruitful and effective activities,” Gakharia said.

Georgia became a member of the CoE in 1999. The chairmanship came at the same time as Georgia’s 20th anniversary of the membership of the CoE.

